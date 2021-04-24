Global In-Car Infotainment Market Research Report 2021-2026

Drivers
- Advanced integrated technology
- Booming smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology
Restraints
- Lack of seamless connectivity and complexity of in-car infotainment devices
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report segments the market on the bases of installation type such as OEM installation and aftermarket installation. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each installation type has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.
The report segments the market on the bases of component such as hardware (audio, video, connectivity and others) and software. The report provides forecast and estimates for each component in terms of market size during the study period. Each component has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global In-Car Infotainment market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Audi AG
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Denso Corporation
- Ford Motor
- Fujitsu Ten Limited
- General Motors Company
- Harman International Industries
- Panasonic Corporation
- Visteon Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of the latest market mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Market Analysis by Installation Type:
- OEM Installation
- Aftermarket Installation
Market Analysis by Component:
- Hardware
- Audio
- Video
- Connectivity
- Other
- Software
Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global In-Car Infotainment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 In-Car Infotainment Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 In-Car Infotainment Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 In-Car Infotainment Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 In-Car Infotainment Market Analysis By Installation Type
Chapter 6 In-Car Infotainment Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 7 In-Car Infotainment Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of In-Car Infotainment Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of In-Car Infotainment Industry
