Aircraft Cabin Interiors – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is expected to reach $49.64 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market include Astronics Corporation, Cobham PLC, Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International, Panasonic Avionics, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg, Rockwell Collins, Inc, TCI Cabin Interiors Inc., Thales Group, United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Gogo Inflight Internet, HAECO Americas, and Triumph Group.

The rise in premium economy seats, increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems and up-gradation of existing aircraft are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, regulatory frameworks & certifications and an increase in the overall weight of aircraft are hampering the growth of the market.

The aircraft cabin is a partition of an aircraft where passengers are used to seat. The aircraft cabin interiors are designed to give better ambience and comfort to travellers during their travel. The aircraft interiors comprise seating arrangements, entertainment, and connectivity solution etc. which aids the consumer to enjoy the travel. Most of the time, at higher altitudes, passengers may feel timid or uncomfortable, which results in the most horrible travel experience. Therefore, to improve the passenger’s travel experience and passenger comfort, airline operators are concerned mainly in the transformation of this cabin interior.

Based on the end-user, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an exponential increase in air passenger traffic and the demand for new aircraft is increasing.

By geography, North America is expected to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the wide innovations and volatile development in the use of technology in the aircraft cabin interior by the vendors. The US is a major market for aircraft cabin interiors in the region owing to its flourished aviation industry.

Materials Covered:

• Alloys

• Composites

Types Covered:

• Aircraft Seating

• In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

• Aircraft Cabin Lighting

• Aircraft Galley

• Aircraft Lavatory

• Aircraft Windows & Windshields

• Aircraft Stowage Bins

• Aircraft Interior Panels

• Aircraft Monuments

• Aircraft Carts

Aircrafts Covered:

• Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

• Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

• Helicopters and Light Aircrafts

• Business Jets

• Commercial Aircrafts

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Linefit

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Defense

• Business

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

