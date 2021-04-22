Flat Glass – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flat Glass Market is expected to reach $233.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Flat Glass Market include Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Taiwan Glass, CSG Holding Co, Guardian Industries, Central Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Vitro S.A.B. De C.V., Sisecam Group, Schott AG, China Glass Holdings Limited, Emerge Glass India, Scheuten Glass, Cardinal Glass Industries, Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, Euroglas GmbH, Sangalli Group, China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co Ltd, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid urbanization, growing construction industry, and technological advancements. However, the lack of logistics is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Flat glass is a type of glass which is manufactured in plane form and is generally used for glass doors, windows, etc. This glass has a higher content of sodium oxide and magnesium oxide when compared with container glass. However, it has lower calcium oxide, aluminium oxide, and silica content.

By end-user, the construction & infrastructure segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increasing constructional activities taking place around the world.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing automotive sector along with the increasing demand for solar installations.

Types Covered:

• Non-Fabricated

• Fabricated

Products Covered:

• Laminated Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Annealed Glass

• Solar Control Glass

• Extra Clear Glass

• Basic Float Glass

• Coated Glass

• Insulated

• Safety & Security Glass

• Tempered

• Other Products

Raw Materials Covered:

• Soda Ash

• Dolomite

• Sand

• Recycled and Broken Glass

• Limestone

Technologies Covered:

• Rolled

• Sheet

• Float

Applications Covered:

• Façade

• Windows & Glass Doors

• Speciality Glass

• Interior Partitions

• Storefronts

• Railings

End Users Covered:

• Renewable Energy (Solar Energy)

• Automotive & Transportation

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Consumer Goods

• Furniture

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

