Aircraft Refueling Hose – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Refueling Hose Market is expected to reach $3.11 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aircraft Refueling Hose Market include Parker Hannifin Manufacturing, Eaton, Cobham, JGB Enterprises, Pear Hose, Husky, Aero-Hose, Elaflex, SafeFlex, Delafield, and Apache.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing the number of air passengers, growing defence expenditure, and rising aircraft production. However, the availability of alternate refueling technologies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An aircraft refuelling hose is used for fueling and refueling private as well as commercial aircraft. It handles jet fuel along with higher-grade aromatic aviation gasoline. Its high working pressure allows use in fuel cart hydrant service. Moreover, it has a direct impact on fuel quality and operational safety.

By application, the military aircraft segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the need for improving system efficiency in military aircraft.

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing tourism sector in the region coupled with the rising demand for low-cost aircraft.

Types Covered:

• Rubber Hose

• Composite Hose

• Stainless Steel Hose

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Applications Covered:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

• Military Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Helicopter

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

