Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market is expected to reach $15.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market include Yageo Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Future Electronics, and Eyang Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Tianli Holdings Group Limited).

Increased demand from various industries and enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance of these capacitors are driving the growth of the market. However, dielectric materials that are flat to physical damage of these capacitors are hampering the growth of the market.

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors are made of alternating layers of ceramic and metal. MLCC is a surface-mounted device (SMD) capacitor, which is used in a wide range of capacitance applications. These capacitors have low impedance value at high operating frequencies.

Based on the type, the general capacitor segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising requirement of general capacitors in many applications and these capacitors help in removing the noise from electronic circuits and their miniature sizes allow easy installation in electronics devices.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries, adoption of improved technology and development initiatives and growing demand for consumer electronics.

Types Covered:

• Serial Construction

• Mega Cap

• General Capacitor

• Array

Classes Covered:

• Class 1

• Class 2

Frequency Types Covered:

• High Frequency

• Low Frequency

Shapes Covered:

• Tubular

• Circular

• Chip

Voltage Ranges Covered:

• Low Range (Up to 50 V)

• Mid Range (100 V – 630 V)

• High Range (1000 V & Above)

Case Sizes Covered:

• 1210

• 1206

• 1005

• 805

• 603

• 402

• 201

Applications Covered:

• DC-DC Converters

• AC-AC Converters

• AC-DC Converters

End Users Covered:

• Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Defense & Aerospace

• Aviation

• Consumer Electronics

• Power and Energy

• Household Appliances Remote Control

• Data Transmission

• Computer Interface Card

• Automotive

• Communication and Technology

• Computers & Peripherals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

