Semiconductor Fabrication Material – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market is expected to reach $43.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair, Inc., Linde AG, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc., JSR Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Alent Plc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Liquide SA, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.

Growing demand for CPM slurry in consumer electronic devices and rising demand for high-performance devices with improved speed and capacity are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the volatile price of raw materials is hindering the growth of the market.

Semiconductor fabrication materials are materials used to pattern the wafer of the semiconductor. The semiconductor fabrication process is utilized for the making of integrated circuits on the semiconductor. Electric current is transferred through these integrated circuits.

Based on the material type, the silicon wafers segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for semiconductor ICs and investments being made by key vendors for expanding their fabrication facilities.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading semiconductor foundries and an increase in the investments by semiconductor companies.

Types Covered:

• Silicon Material

• Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide

• Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Semiconductor Types Covered:

• N-Type

• P-Type

Material Types Covered:

• Wet Chemicals

• Silicon Wafers

• Photoresists

• Sputter Targets

• Photomasks

• Gases

• Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Slurry & Pads

• Photoresist Ancillaries

Packing Materials Covered:

• Substrates

• Mold Compounds

• Leadframes

• Encapsulants

• Die Attach

• Ceramic Packages

• Bonding Wire

End Users Covered:

• Computers

• Automotive

• Transportation

• Power Generation

• Medical

• Industrial

• Defense & Aerospace

• Consumer Goods

• Electricals and Electronics

• Architecture

• Communications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

