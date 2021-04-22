Aerospace Valves – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Valves Market is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Valves Market include Zodiac Aerospace, Woodward, Valcor Engineering, United Technologies, Triumph Group, Sitec Aerospace, Ram Company, Parker Hannifin, Moog, Porvair, Marotta Controls, Liebherr, ITT Aerospace Controls, Honeywell, Eaton, Crissair, Meggitt, Circor International, AeroControlex, and Crane Aerospace.

The rising aircraft deliveries, growing disposable income of the middle-class population, and increasing air passenger traffic across the globe are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market.

Valves are mechanical devices that control the flow and pressure within a system or process. An aerospace valve is a device that is utilized for directing, managing, or controlling the flow of fluid by closing, partially obstructing, or opening passageways.

Based on the valves, the hydraulic system valves segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns for decreasing the weight of aircraft hydraulic systems, demand for high pressure, and lightweight valves are growing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the rising preference for flight journeys among the middle-class population and growing demand for airways, coupled with rising disposable income among the population of developing countries.

Valves Covered:

• Fuel System Valves

• Hydraulic System Valves

• Air Conditioning System Valves

• Ice and Rain Protection System Valves (Anti-Ice Valves)

• Pneumatic System Valves

• Water and Waste System Valves

• Lubrication System Valves

Mechanisms Covered:

• Relief Valve

• Poppet Valves

• Ball and Plug Valves

• Gate Valve

• Flapper-Nozzle Valves

• Check Valve

• Butterfly Valve

• Engine Air Control

• Baffle Valves

• Pilot Operated Valves

• Solenoid Valves

• Pressure Control Valves

Materials Covered:

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

Aviation Types Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Business and General Aviation

• Military/Defense Aviation

Applications Covered:

• Surveillance

• Planning and Routing

• Monitoring & Alerting

• Guidance

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

