Manufactured Soils – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Manufactured Soils Market is expected to reach $12.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in manufactured soils market include London Rock Supplies Limited, Resource Management, Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc., Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited, Jiffy International AS, Tim O’hare Associates Llp, Boxley Materials Company, Inc., Casella Organics, Inc., and Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for organic products, increasing global population, improved yield & productivity, rising trend towards modern farming practices such as controlled agriculture and urban farming, and increased demand for horticulture along with the promotion and aid by government agencies. However, lack of awareness of manufactured soil products is expected to restrain the market growth.

Manufactured soils are the blends of soil, soil like material and soil components which are used in landscape applications, site restoration and horticulture. It will tailor the specific requirements of the soils. Soils, either natural or manufactured will require mineral components in order to provide essential nutrients to the land and to enhance water holding capacity of the land or field. Manufactured top soil is used in commercial, residential, and industrial areas for establish the gardens, lawns, and sport fields.

By application, the cultivation segment was the main application segment of the manufactured soils market which collectively expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to growing use of manufactured soils in controlled agriculture, growing market for lawns and garden consumables, and increasing demand for organic farming practices around the globe, which largely uses manufactured soil mixes and blends for the same. Apart from this, the growers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are facing a rise in demand for urban and controlled farming practices that has propelled the demand for manufactured soils in cultivation application.

On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for organic products, improved outcomes in quality, productivity and yield, adoption of modern agricultural technology, and organic farming. The two major countries that contributed the largest market growth in this region are the U.S. and Canada.

Brands Covered:

• Supersoil

• Peaceful Valley Farm Supply

• Miracle-Gro Organic Choice

• Ferry Morse Jiffy Mix

Types Covered:

• Soil Mix

• Garden Soil

• Manure & Compost

• Other Types

Material Types Covered:

• Sand

• Coir Fiber

• Soil

• Compost

• Perlite

• Vermiculite

• Organic Materials

• Shredded Bark

• Dredge

• Other Material Types

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Developments

• Sports Fields

• Cultivation

• Lawns

• Green Spaces

• Residential

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

