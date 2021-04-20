Spandex – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Spandex Market is expected to reach $9.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Spandex Market include Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., Invista, Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, TK Chemical Corp., Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Shaungliang Spandex Co., Ltd., Indorama Industries Ltd, Hyosung Corporation, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Du Pont, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Corporation Ltd.

Rising levels of utilization of spandex for development of stretchable fabric clothing and technological advancements to enhance the quality of spandex growth are few factors driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of various strict regulations and compliances regarding the reduction of emission and carbon footprint are hindering the growth of the market.

Spandex is a type of synthetic fiber generally characterized due to its significant elasticity capability. Spandex fiber is a manufactured fiber in which the fibre-forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprised of segmented polyurethane.

Based on the application, the apparel & clothing segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for activewear, sportswear, intimate wear, yoga pants, cycling shorts and jerseys, swimwear, etc. and technology advancement with moisture management properties coupled with performance efficiency.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing sportswear demand, improved standard of living coupled with increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness and growing production facilities.

Fabric Types Covered:

• Two-Way Spandex

• Four-Way Spandex

Downstream Processes Covered:

• Weaving

• Knitting

• Covered Yarn

Production Processes Covered:

• Melt Extrusion

• Reaction Spinning

• Wet Spinning

• Dry Spinning

Applications Covered:

• Apparel & Clothing

• Medical & Healthcare

• Automotive Textile

• Home Furnishing

• Textile

• Upholstery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

