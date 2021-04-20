Stepper Motors – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Stepper Motors Market is expected to reach $7.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Stepper Motors Market include ABB Ltd, National Instruments Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Moog Inc, Delta Electronics Inc, Nidec Motor Corporation, Nippon Pulse Motor Co Ltd, Sanyo Denki Co Ltd, Applied Motion Products Inc, and Oriental Motor Co Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing acceptance of robots, growing automation industry, and increasing production of motor vehicles. However, the availability of substitutes is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A stepper motor is the digital version of an electric motor. In stepper motors, the movement of the rotor takes place in discrete steps as per instructions, as opposed to the continuous rotation of the rotor in the case of conventional motors.

By motion control, the open-loop segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its low cost and importance in speed control applications.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries.

Types Covered:

• Single-Phase

• Fully Enclosed

• Integrated Lead Screw

• Rotary

Voltages Covered:

• < 100V

• 101 – 300V

• 301 – 600V

• 601 – 1000V

• > 1000V

Technologies Covered:

• Variable Reluctance

• Permanent Magnet

• Hybrid

Motion Controls Covered:

• Open Loop

• Closed Loop

Applications Covered:

• CNC Machine Tool

• Robot

• Cameras

• Engraving Machines

• ATM Machines

• Storage Device

• Precision Instrument

• Flatbed Scanners

• Intelligent Lighting

• Printers

• Semiconductors

End Users Covered:

• Packaging and Labelling Machinery

• Automotive

• Textiles

• Telecommunications

• Printing

• Medical

• Industrial Machineries

• Office Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Security & Surveillance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

