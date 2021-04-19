Civil Engineering – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Civil Engineering Market is expected to reach $15.45 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Civil Engineering Market include SNC-Lavalin, AECOM, United States Army Corps of Engineers, Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG, Stantec Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Amec Foster Wheeler plc, Fluor Corporation, Tetra Tech Inc, and HDR Inc.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing urban population, increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings, and rising infrastructural development. However, the delay in administrative approvals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/civil-engineering-market/request-sample

The professional engineering regulation deals with the planning, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built surroundings are known as civil engineering. It is concerned with public works as well as private sector works.

By service, the planning & design segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is one of the early stages of civil engineering service.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/civil-engineering-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the availability of land and skilled labour at low cost.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/civil-engineering-market

Services Covered:

• Maintenance

• Planning & Design

• Construction

Customers Covered:

• Private

• Government

Applications Covered:

• Transport

• Real Estate

• Energy

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/