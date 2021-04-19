Aircraft Cable – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Cable Market is expected to reach $6.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in aircraft cable market include Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, AMETEK, Inc., Interconnect Cable Technologies Corp., Aerospace Wire & Cable, Pic Wire & Cable, W.L. Gore & Associates, A.E.Petsche, Arrow Electronics, Inc., GORE, Harbour Industries, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Specialty Wire & Cord Sets, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Tyler Madison, Inc., Frequencia Ltd., Loos & Co., Inc., and Radiall.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing number of cargo aircrafts and commercial passenger aircrafts, increased disposable income of consumers, recent developments in the e-commerce sector, and surge in demand in end-use industries. However, increased penetration of cable-less technologies in the aerospace industry is likely to hamper the market.

Aircraft cable is a type of cable, which mainly finds application in the aircraft industry. The high strength and versatile aircraft cable can also be used for various pushing and pulling applications that includes sheaves, pulleys, and winches among others. These cables are strong and flexible cables manufactured by stranding together the wires of raw materials, such as galvanized steel, polyimide, or stainless steel. Aircraft cables had been historically used for managing aircraft controls-it is still its most common use-and for securing the aircraft during take-off and landing.

By end user, the civil aircraft segment has been witnessing significant growth due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. The increased demand for new aircraft is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment. Moreover, there has been an increase in procurement in Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) worldwide.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to improving economies and rapidly growing aerospace industry in developing regions. Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific aircraft cables market are aiming to capture lucrative sales opportunities by improving the quality features of aircraft cables in the coming future. The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in increased demand for new lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the region.

Material Types Covered:

• Polyimide

• Stainless Steel

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Composites

• Galvanized steel

• Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

• Ethernet Cables

Platform Types Covered:

• Fixed Wing Platform

• Rotary Wing Platform

Product Types covered:

• Fire Resistant Cables/Engine Cables

• Special Cables

• Data Bus Cables

• Power Cables

• RF Cable

• Hybrid Cable

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Turboprop

• Regional Jet

• Wide Body

• Narrow Body

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Aircrafts

• Military/Defense Aircrafts

• Private Aircrafts

• General Aviation

• Airliner

• Civil Aircraft

Applications Covered:

• Avionics

• Data Transfer

• Power Supply

• Flight Control System

• Lighting

• Boats & Maritime

• Lifting & Rigging

• Zip Lines

• Garage Doors

• Exercise Equipment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

