Shooting Ranges – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Shooting Ranges Market is expected to reach $2,172.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in shooting ranges market include Range Systems, Inc., Polytronic International AG, Cubic Corporation, SAAB AB (Training & Simulation), Meggitt Training Systems, Inc., Theissen Training Systems Gmbh, Action Target, Inc., Laser Shot, Inc., Virtra Training Systems, Inc., ELI Military Simulations Ltd., Savage Range Systems, Inc., and Shooting Range Industries, LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in demand for advanced training, availability of cost-effective virtual stimulation system, increase in demand for live fire training in the defense and the law enforcement sector, and technological advancement in shooting ranges. However, the high cost of live training systems and less investment for a stimulation system are likely to hamper the market.

Shooting ranges are also known as gun ranges and firing ranges are used for training and practicing firearms. The shooting ranges are special facility designed specifically for firearms and archery practice. These are generally located at the outskirts of a city or in the forest areas. The shooting ranges are typically indoor and outdoor and are restricted to certain firearms and archery. Majority of shooting ranges are used by defense and law enforcement personals. Some types of shooting ranges are designed for recreational purposes.

By product, the outdoor segment is accounted is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Use of outdoor shooting ranges for the training of law enforcement and military personals with advanced weapons is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the target market.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth over the forecast period. Use of shooting ranges for training activities of defense personnel is a key factor propelling growth of the target market in countries in this region. In addition, the presence of prominent players is also a factor driving growth of the target market in North America.

Products Covered:

• Indoor Shooting Range

• Outdoor Shooting Range

Applications Covered:

• Military or Law Enforcement

• Commercial and Civil

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

