Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market is expected to reach $237.37 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in volatile organic compound gas sensor market include Robert Bosch LLC, Trolex Ltd., Bosch Sensortec, Aeroqual Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Alphasense, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Alphanese Dragerwerk AG & Co., Dynament Ltd., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., City Technology Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc., SGX Sensortech Limited, EcoSensors, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Ion Science Ltd, GfG Europe Ltd., Membrapor AG, and Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing use of wireless and smart sensing technology, stringent government regulations to control VOC emissions, and increasing awareness about indoor and outdoor air quality. However, interoperability issues are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, technological developments, such as enhancement of MEMS sensors and PID sensors for detection of VOC emission are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

A VOC gas sensor is an electronic device that detects the presence of gases such as benzene, methylene chloride, propane, acetone, and ethanol, among others in a particular area and is often integrated into a safety system. These sensors are integrated into leak detection devices and consume low power. VOC sensors are widely used in air monitoring devices to observe emission levels owing to their unique properties such as high sensing performance, portability, and compact size among others.

By type, multiple gas detection sensors segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. These sensors are widely used in the oil and gas sector owing to their portability and cost-effectiveness. These detectors are most commonly used for monitoring pipeline operations and detecting different gases, such as benzene, methylene chloride, perchloroethylene, MTBE, and formaldehyde. In addition, the products are used as VOC analyzers for the detection of leakage in components such as valves, pumps, connectors, compressors, and open-ended lines. Moreover, multiple gas detectors are also used in Method 21 for monitoring fugitive emissions.

On the basis of geography, Europe led the market during the forecast period, attributed to increased IT investments and advancements in sensor technologies in the region. Growing demand for sensors that can be integrated into handheld devices has encouraged technological advancements. Moreover, high focus of the governments on energy efficiency and emission control standards has resulted in the proliferation of VOC sensors in the automotive sector in Europe. The growth in end-use industries and increasing application avenues are also expected to be the major factors driving the regional growth.

Technologies Covered:

• Infrared-based Detection

• Photo-Ionization Detector (PID)

• Metal-oxide Semiconductor

Types Covered:

• Multiple Gas Detection Sensor

• Single Gas Detection Sensor

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Metals & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Agriculture

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Chemical Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

