Automotive Motor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Motor Market is expected to reach $50.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in automotive motors market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens Ag, Valeo Sa, Buhler Motor, Nidec Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IFB Automotive Private Limited, Continental AG, Magna International, Mahle Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd, and Ricardo.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for safety features and convenience, growing production volume of vehicles, rise in demand for advanced automation systems, rising need for fuel-efficient vehicles, and increased mandatory installation of features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-motor-market/request-sample

An automotive motor is a machine that converts the electrical energy provided by the battery or the engine unit into the mechanical energy. The reverse action of conversion of mechanical energy into electrical energy can be found in generators. Most automotive motors function through the interaction between the winding current and motor’s magnetic field, for instance, this can be seen in the electric motor which is used for the starting the vehicle and hence it is called as starter motor. Additionally, the regenerative breaking which is used in automobiles, the traction motors are used in reverse action to covert the mechanical energy into electric energy which is stored in the battery system and can be used as per the requirement of the vehicle.

By vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Modern HEVs are enabled with efficiency-improved technology such as regenerative brakes, electric motor drive, and automatic start/shut-off. Electric motor drive and automatic start/shut-off helps to improve the efficiency of the electric vehicle as they save energy by smart operations. These technological advantages have made HEVs successful in recent years.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-motor-market

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for advanced safety features such as seat belt reminders, anti-lock braking systems and so on. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role on the backdrop of increasing vehicle production. Also, increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) and start-stop systems is likely to add to the demand for automotive motors.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-motor-market

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Non-Electric Vehicle

• Electric Vehicles

Product Types Covered:

• DC Brushless Motors

• DC Brushed Motors

• Stepper Motors

• Traction Motor

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Applications Covered:

• Comfort & Convenience Motors

• Safety & Security Motors

• Performance Motors

• Powertrain

• Chasis

Types Covered:

• Stater

• Motor

• Alternator

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/