Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market 2021 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027

PVC Pressure Pipes Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the PVC Pressure Pipes industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2021 to 2027.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the COVID-19 Impact and Recovery on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global PVC Pressure Pipes market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Egeplast
- Finolex Industries
- IPEX
- JM Eagle
- Pipelife International
- Plastika
- Polypipe
- Royal Building Products
- Revaho
- Vinidex
- NAPCO
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Chlorinated PVC Pipe
- Unplasticized PVC Pipe
- Plasticized PVC Pipe
By Application
- Oil and Gas
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 PVC Pressure Pipes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 PVC Pressure Pipes Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of PVC Pressure Pipes Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of PVC Pressure Pipes Industry
