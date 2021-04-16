Global Folding Drone (UAV) Market 2021 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027

Folding Drone (UAV) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Folding Drone (UAV) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2021 to 2027.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the COVID-19 Impact and Recovery on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- DJI
- RIEGL LMS
- Intellisystem Technologies
- Parrot
- Heliceo
- EMBENTION
- Diodon
- ALPSdrone
- ONYXSTAR
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Four-Wing Drone
- Six-Wing Drone
- Eight-Wing Drone
By Application
- Aerial Photography
- Agriculture
- Media
- Industrial Inspection
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Folding Drone (UAV) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Folding Drone (UAV) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Folding Drone (UAV) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Folding Drone (UAV) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Folding Drone (UAV) Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Folding Drone (UAV) Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Folding Drone (UAV) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Folding Drone (UAV) Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Folding Drone (UAV) Industry
