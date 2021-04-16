Global Marine Pipes Market 2021 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027

Marine Pipes Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Marine Pipes industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2021 to 2027.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the COVID-19 Impact and Recovery on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Marine Pipes market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Saipem
- Subsea 7
- McDermott
- Sapura
- Wood Group
- Technip
- Fugro
- Atteris
- Penspen
- Petrofac
- Senaat
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Seamless Steel Pipe
- Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)
- Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)
By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Marine Pipes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Marine Pipes Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Marine Pipes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Marine Pipes Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Marine Pipes Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Marine Pipes Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Marine Pipes Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Marine Pipes Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Marine Pipes Industry
