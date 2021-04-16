Commercial Vehicles Tires – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Commercial Vehicles Tires Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Vehicles Tires Market include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Balkrishna Industries Limited, The Michelin Group, Trelleborg Corporation, ATG Tires Private Limited, Sumitomo Corporation, Hankook Tire And Technology Group, McLaren Industries, and Goodyear Tyre And Rubber Company.

Growing investment in infrastructure, economic expansion and growing transport volumes are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high replacement cost of these tires is hampering market growth.

Tires are the only component of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Tires in commercial vehicles are equipped to handle all sort of rough conditions including unpaved roads, sand, dirt and rocks can even be the norm in some places. They are exposed to several unsuitable environments and road conditions that entail the manufacturers to produce specific tires for a particular environment and weather conditions such as all-season, winter, and summer tires.

Based on the application, the mining segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the flourishing demand in the emerging markets. This has resulted in not only high demand for commercial vehicles but sustainable tires as well. With huge investments from domestic and international players, industry experts believe that the tire industry is all set to grow at an immense pace. The massive demand for mining unlocks the doorways for the growth in commercial vehicles tires market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the augmenting construction activities in countries, such as India and ASEAN countries (including Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and others). Growing electrification of commercial vehicles in countries such as China is also expected to drive the growth of commercial vehicle tire market in the country.

Vehicle Weights Covered:

• Less Than 3.5 Tons

• 3.5 Tons To 16 Tons

• More Than 16 Tons

Classifications Covered:

• Rim Diameter (<20 Inch)

• Rim Diameter (20 to 45 Inch)

• Rim Diameter (45 to 65 Inch)

Materials Covered:

• Natural Rubber

• Poly Butadiene Rubber

• Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

• Nylon Cord Fabric And Wire

Products Covered:

• Radial Tyre

• Bias Tyre

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCVs)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

Terrains Covered:

• On-Road

• Off-Road

Sales Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

Applications Covered:

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Transport

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

