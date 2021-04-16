Agricultural Robots – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to reach $27.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Agricultural Robots Market include Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company, Cnh Industrial N.V., Agco Corporation, Harvest Automation, Agjunction, Ageagle Aerial Systems, Harvest Croo, Topcon Positioning System, Deepfield Robotics, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Boumatic Robotics, Robotics Plus, Yanmar Co, Naïo Technologies, Ecorobotix, Trimble, and Delaval.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing population and labor shortage. However, technological barriers are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Equipment used in farming to improve productivity and reduce dependence on manual labor is known as an agricultural robot. These robots help automate tasks carried out by the farmers, thus allowing them to focus more on enhancing overall production yield.

By type, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to its low cost when compared to other types of robots.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing agricultural automation in the major economies like the U.S and Canada.

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Farming Environments Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Types Covered:

• Spraying Robots

• Milking Robots

• Endpoint Protection

• Material Management

• Behaviour-Based Robotics

• Automated Harvesting Systems

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

• Driverless Tractors

• Other Types

Farm Produces Covered:

• Field Crops

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Other Farm Produces

Technologies Covered:

• Computer Vision

• Communication

Applications Covered:

• Dairy & Livestock Management

• Irrigation Management

• Wildlife Conservation

• Field Farming

• Harvest Management

• Weather Tracking & Monitoring

• Soil Management

• Inventory Management

• Pruning & Thinning Management

• Phenotyping

• Autonomous Mowing

• Grafting

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

