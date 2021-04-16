3D Metrology – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global 3D Metrology Market is expected to reach $24.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in 3D Metrology Market include Mitutoyo Corporation, Hexagon, Nikon Metrology, Automated Precision, Jenoptik, Faro Technologies, Perceptron, Precision Products, 3D Digital Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Carmar Accuracy, JLM Advanced Technical Services, Creaform, Renishaw, KLA-Tencor, and GOM.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing IoT market, development of robots for various inspection purposes, and growing demand for quality control. However, lack of expertise is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

3D metrology is the scientific study of physical measurement, which is often referred to as the general field of precision measurement in the industry. This technique ensures accurate measurement of geometrical data of an object in 3 axes.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its increasing adoption in several end-user industries for ensuring the quality of the products.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to a large number of automobile manufacturing plants in the region.

Products Covered:

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

• Form Measurement

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

• Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Reverse Engineering

• Quality Control and Inspection

• Virtual Simulation

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Architecture & Construction

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Heavy Machinery Industry

• Mining

• Energy & Power

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

