Produced Water Treatment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Produced Water Treatment Market is expected to reach $13.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the produced water treatment market include FMC Technologies, Schlumberger Limited, Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Ovivo, Exterran Corporation, Siemens AG, Mineral Technologies, Inc., Baker Hughes, Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric Company (GE), Halliburton Company and Weatherford International.

Stringent government regulations on water discharge limits and growth of unconventional oil & gas sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the volatile crude oil prices is hampering the market growth.

Produced water comes out of oil or gas reservoir as part of the production process. Oil reservoirs often contain large volume of water, while gas reservoirs normally have smaller quantities. The physical and chemical properties of produced water are not consistent. Variation depends on factors such as reservoir geology, hydrocarbon composition, geographical location, and water injection history. Produced water contains contaminants that required to removal before proper disposal or reuse.

Based on the technology, the tertiary separation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising environmental concerns over BTX (Benzene, toluene, xylene) in the oil and gas industry due to increasing awareness regarding the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing development in oil & gas sector, and increasing investments coupled with presence of major players operating in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among region and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region.

Production Sources Covered:

• Natural Gas

• Crude Oil

Technologies Covered:

• Tertiary Separation

• Primary Separation

• Secondary Separation

Treatments Covered:

• Physical

• Chemical

• Membrane

Applications Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

