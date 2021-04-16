Automotive Data Logger – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Data Logger Market is expected to reach $6.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Data Logger Market include Continental AG, Delphi, Robert Bosch GmbH, Dewesoft D.O.O., National Instruments, Harman International Industries, Danlaw Technologies India Limited, myCarma, Intrepid Control Systems, Madgetech Inc, Xilinx, Racelogic Ltd, NSM Solutions, Influx Technology, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Vector Informatik GmbH, HEM Data Corporation, Ipetronik GmbH & Co Kg, Transtron Inc, and MEN Micro Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing production of electric vehicles and rising demand for autonomous vehicle testing. However, the lack of trained workforce is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The automotive data logger is a system that can be used for a variety of purposes which include simple performance evaluation to the complex development of advanced applications.

By connection type, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its ability to collect a large amount of data from the cars.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for high-performance vehicles.

Types Covered:

• Stand-Alone Data Loggers

• Automated Systems/ Modules

Connection Types Covered:

• USB

• Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

• SD Card

Channels Covered:

• Ethernet

• FlexRay

• CAN & CAN FD

• LIN

Applications Covered:

• Pre-Sales

• Post-Sales

End Users Covered:

• Service Stations

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Regulatory Bodies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

