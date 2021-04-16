Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market is expected to reach $28.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market include Revel Systems, POSsible POS, Oracle Corporation, NCR Corporation, LimeTray, Ingenico Group, Harbortouch Payments, LLC, EposNow, Dinerware, Inc., Aireus Inc., CAKE from Sysco, VeriFone Systems Inc., Clover Network, Inc., Action Systems, Inc., and PAX Technology Limited.

Growing preference for card-based transactions and increasing adoption of network-connected smart devices across the globe are the factors propelling the market growth. However, concerns related to data privacy and securities are hampering the market growth.

Restaurant point of sale terminal is an amalgamation of devices and integrated software. The POS terminals introduced in restaurants are needed for recording sales figures, billing, inventory control, and finance. Additionally, restaurant POS terminals can be utilized for table reservations, menu and order management, restaurant staff management, and order delivery management. The data collected on the POS terminal also aid owners for sales tax reporting and maintaining track of monthly, quarterly, and yearly sales.

Based on the component, the software segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to growing need for updating the POS software in restaurants to meet the growing consumer expectations and development of advanced software solutions that perform multiple business tasks by manufacturers.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding and evolving foodservice industry in developing countries as a result of favourable demographic conditions and increased disposable income levels.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Service

• Software

Products Covered:

• Fixed

• Mobile

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Applications Covered:

• Back-End

• Front-End

End Users Covered:

• Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

• Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

• Institutional

• Fast Food Restaurants

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

