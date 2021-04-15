Personal Dosimeter Market Report 2021 – World Top Players Analysis Till 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Personal Dosimeter market with company profiles of key players such as:

Mirion Technologies

Fuji Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aloka

Unfors RaySafe

RAE Systems

ATOMTEX

Ludlum Measurements

Saphymo

CIRNIC

Tracerco

Casella

Polimaster

Eckert & Ziegler

Biodex Medical Systems

Laurus

Arrow-Tech

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product

Pen Dosimeters

Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters

By End Users/Applications

Medical

Nuclear Power Plant

Industrial

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Personal Dosimeter Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Personal Dosimeter Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Personal Dosimeter Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Personal Dosimeter Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Personal Dosimeter Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Personal Dosimeter Market Analysis By End Users/Applications

Chapter 7 Personal Dosimeter Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Personal Dosimeter Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Personal Dosimeter Industry

