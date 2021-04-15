Platform Screen Door System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Platform Screen Door System Market is expected to reach $1,239.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Platform Screen Door System Market include Westinghouse Electric Corpora, Manusa, Gilgen Door Systems AG., Horton Automatics, Panasonic Corporation, Fangda Group, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Stanley Access Technologies LLC., Shanghai Jiacheng Railway International, Faiveley Transport, Nabtesco, and Nanjing Kangni.

Some of the factors such as increasing need for public safety and enormous transportation infrastructure development are propelling the market growth. However, refurbishment of existing safety system and high capital requirement are hampering the market growth.

Platform screen door systems are a kind of automatic gates which are installed at different transit stations such as metro stations, bus stop and airports. Platform screen doors set up at these transit stations acts as a barrier between the passengers and the vehicle propulsion area to make sure the safety and security of passengers.

Based on the application, the metro segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the need for setting up of a security barrier between the platform and metro to keep away from accidents. Metro stations have a spacious application of dissimilar kinds of platform screen door system owing to high revenue and are likely to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the amplified inclination towards upgrading the existing technology.

Product Types Covered:

• Full Height

• Half Height

• Semi Height

Applications Covered:

• Airport

• Bus Stop

• Metro

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

