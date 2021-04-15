Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market is expected to reach $2.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foams Market include Abriso-Jiffy NV, American Excelsior, Inc, Armacell International S.A., INOAC CORPORATION, JSP, PAR Group, Ramfoam Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Sekisui Voltek, LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Thermotec, UFP Technologies, Inc., Ultralon Foam Group, Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams plc.

Substantial rise in food & beverage packaging, flexible packaging, and corrugated board packaging to protect products from damages are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil is hampering the market growth.

Low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a chemical resistant substance. In the closed-cell foam type, it is semi-rigid and flexible to some extent. There are two general types of LDPE foams: expanded low density polyethylene foams and cross-linked low-density polyethylene foams. Low density polymer foams are increasingly being used in an array of industrial and civil applications worldwide.

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the number of automotive companies continue to strive to introduce cost-effective and comfortable automotive vehicles. An array of polymers are used across the automotive industry, as research activities have paved the way for the development of new polymers that are ideal for use in automotive applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and rise in the demand for LDPE foams in packaging and building & construction industries in the region. China is a key country of the low density polyethylene (LDPE) foams market in Asia Pacific, owing to growth of industries such as automotive in the country.

Types Covered:

• Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foams)

• Cross-linked Polyethylene Foams (XLPE Foams)

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Tubular Method

• Autoclave Method

Applications Covered:

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion Coatings

• Film and Sheets

Feesstock’s Covered:

• Naptha

• Natural Gas

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Packaging

• Sports

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

