Garment Active Insulation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Garment Active Insulation Market is expected to reach $336.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Garment Active Insulation Market include PrimaLoft Inc., HDWool, 3M Company, Remmers India Pvt. Ltd., Unger Diffutherm GmbH, Polartec, ACTIS, Autex Industries Limited, INVISTA, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Sintex, Wacker Chemie AG, H. Dawson Sons and Company (Wool) Ltd, Armacell GmbH, M.I.T.I Spa, Freudenberg SE., and Virgin Group Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for the product for manufacturing high performance winter sportswear and outdoor wear, advancements in the technology used to design the active insulation fabric including implementation of finishing treatment, and use of layered fabrics. However, negative environmental impact of polyester is likely to hamper the market.

The insulation provided by clothing is known as thermal insulation. Although it is primarily meant to offer protection from the cold, there are types of protective clothing that exist to protect individuals from extreme heat as well.

By sourcing, branded insulation products segment is expected to grow at the significant rate over the forecast period. Top brands in the industry are expanding their assortments through the incorporation of advanced patented technologies in the product and production processes, which is likely to stimulate the industry growth. The major active wear and sportswear manufacturers rely on branded products to enhance the performance of their apparel. In addition, their apparel collections are designed based on the compatibility with the insulation products supplied by the major brands.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a wider consumer base supplemented by a large production hub for winter garments. In addition, the increase in the spending abilities of the consumers in the developing economies is expected to drive the production of winter wear garments leading to industry growth.

Sourcing Covered:

• Non-branded Insulation Products

• Branded Insulation Products

Products Covered:

• Wool

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Cotton

Applications Covered:

• Footwear

• Outerwear

• Handwear

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

