Aviation Asset Management – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aviation Asset Management Market is expected to reach $338.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aviation Asset Management Market include Skyworks Capital, LLC, General Electric Company, GA Telesis, LLC, Charles Taylor Aviation Ltd, Boeing Company, BBAM LP, Aviation Asset Management, Inc, Airbus Group, AerCap Holdings N.V., Acumen Aviation, Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd, Aerotargets International LLC, Asv Global, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, and Saab Ab.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for aerial cargo movement, and the development of new aircraft models. However, stringent industry regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The aviation industry is built around several assets or activities and each of them must be managed efficiently to achieve reliability and profitability in a long run. Aviation asset management is a service where industry players offer end-to-end life cycle management services to several financial institutes, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. The purpose of aviation asset management is to preserve the value of aircraft assets.

By service type, the end-to-end segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the changing operational trends of airline operators to outsource peripheral activities.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the efforts taken by regional governments to increase their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry.

Types of Aircraft Covered:

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Private Jets

Types Covered:

• Direct Purchase

• Operating Lease

• Finance Lease

• Sale & Lease Back (SLB)

Service Types Covered:

• Leasing Services

• Technical Services

• Regulatory Certifications

• End-to-End

End Users Covered:

• Airline Operators

• Leasing Companies

• Cargo Operators

• Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO] Services

• Commercial Platforms

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

