Last Mile Delivery Transportation – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market is expected to reach $424.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market include Cargo Carriers Limited, CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics Corporation, Concargo Private Limited, DB SCHENKER, DHL Global Forwarding, FedEx Corporation , Interlogix Pty. Ltd, J&J Global Limited, KART, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Kintetsu World Express, KUEHNE + NAGEL , Nippon Express, Procet Freight, Swift Transport, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings, TNT Express, Transtech Logistics, Tuma Transport, United Parcel Service Inc and Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.

Technological developments and the adoption of diversified last mile services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the fluctuation in prices of fuel is hampering the market growth.

Last mile delivery transportation is defined as the shipping of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. The final delivery destination is typically a personal residence. The focus of last mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible. Last mile logistics has become a popular area of interest for retailers due to the growing demand for fully integrated omnichannel retailing.

Based on the cargo type, the dry goods segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in volume of import of industry and manufacturing raw materials and export and import of food and pharmaceuticals.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the enhancement in road network transport, and inclination toward development of industries over the years in this region.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Medium Duty Vehicle

• Light Duty Vehicle

• Heavy Duty Vehicle

Cargo Types Covered:

• Postal Goods

• Liquid Goods

• Dry Goods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

