Main Automation Contractor (MAC) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Tengizchevroil, Autopro Automation, Silvertech Middle East, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, and Control Global.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising propensity of automation, high adoption of automation in industries, early involvement of MAC in projects which reduces risk and cuts modifications in a later stage, and growing demand for automation in power plants and industries. However, lack of awareness in end users pertaining to main automation contract being one of the key restraint in the market.

Main automation contractor (MAC) is a proactive approach during the implementation of a project in process industries. It helps in minimizing cost, effectively implement a project, reduce risks and ease project delays in process industries and power plants. The main automation contractor provides satisfactory results during project execution while implementing automated control infrastructure life cycle, which includes the procurement of systems, engineering design, factory acceptance tests, site acceptance tests, maintenance and start-up. The MAC responsibilities include complete undertaking of the project, providing strong management, supplying expert team and products while replacing robust systems and services.

By sector, upstream segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The upstream sector of the oil and gas industry involves several drilling activities that need to meet stringent government regulations, and require intense planning, in order to cut down operational costs. Often, the industry deals with huge sets of spatial data, to make several decisions. In order to harness the complete power of spatial data, several process automation tools and analytical engines are employed in the sector.

Amongst geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for complete automation solutions and increasing oilfield activity. Moreover, countries in the region such as the United States where oil production is an area of interest, owing to the decline in oil prices. The shale boom was considered as one of the essential energy developments during the past decade. According to EIA, the United States oil production is expected to increase Y-o-Y, owing to the growing production efficiencies and growing resource base.

Project Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Small & Medium

Sectors Covered:

• Upstream

• Midstream

• Downstream

Products Covered:

• Networking/Telecoms

• Third-Party Devices

• Emergency Shut Down (ESD)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Process Shut Down (PSD)

• Instrumentation

• Analytics

• Integrated Control & Safety System (ICSS)

• Distribution Control System (DCS)

Services Covered:

• Start-Up

• Commissioning

• Project Management

• Engineering Design

• Training/Post Installation Services

• Configuration/Integration

• Procurement

Applications Covered:

• Manufacturing Industries

• Process Engineering

• Oil & Gas

• Thermal Power Plant

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Direct Sales

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

