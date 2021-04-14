All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicle – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicle Market is expected to reach $695.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicle Market include American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., GKN Plc, Dana Incorporated, Continental AG, AB Volvo, BorgWarner Inc, JTEKT Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Tesla, Inc., Valeo SA , and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The increase in demand for high performance, fuel-efficient vehicles due to the enactment of emission regulation is the major factor fueling market growth. However, the high cost of vehicles is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/all-wheel-drive-awd-vehicle-market/request-sample

An all-wheel drive vehicle (AWD) vehicle is one with a powertrain proficient of giving power to all its wheels, whether whole-time or on-demand. The mainly general forms of all-wheel drive are: four-wheel drive (4×4) reflecting two axles with both wheels on each able of being powered.

Based on the technology, the four wheel drive (4WD) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is generally used on large SUV Four-Wheel Drive (4×4) vehicles designed to use the extra traction of 4WD in off road conditions. These vehicles are predominately truck based platforms with large wheels and off road tyres that shared with a manually selected and a locked 4WD driveline facilitates the vehicle to venture off-road and negotiate very difficult terrain.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/all-wheel-drive-awd-vehicle-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the production and sale of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. An increased command for electric vehicles across North America is anticipated to increase the all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle market in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/all-wheel-drive-awd-vehicle-market

Operations Covered:

• Manual

• Automatic

Propulsions Covered:

• Electric

• IC-Engine

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicle

Technologies Covered:

• Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/