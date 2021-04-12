Fermented Feed Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market is expected to reach $31.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Fermented Feed Ingredient Market include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, AB Vista, Lonza Group, Angel Yeast, Koninklijke DSM, Kemin Industries, Kent Nutrition Group, Bluestar Adisseo, Novus International, SweetPro Feeds, Ajinomoto, Alltech, Lallemand, Novozymes, Evonik Industries, Balchem, Nutreco, Chr. Hansen, Fermented Nutrition, and CJ CheilJedang.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing concerns over global food security, rising urbanization, and growing demand for animal proteins. However, stringent regulatory compliances are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Fermented feed ingredients are the various products that have undergone different types of fermentation processes to improve the nutritional intake and nutritional content in the animal feed. These ingredients are digested more efficiently and effectively because the outer hull is broken down and the inner food products of these ingredients can be easily digested.

By ingredient, the probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are the eco-friendly alternatives to antibiotics as they enhance feed efficiency as well as animal performance.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing awareness amongst the people for maintaining better nutrition and health for their livestock and animals.

Animal Types Covered:

• Aquatic

• Ruminant

• Poultry

• Swine

• Other Animal Types

Ingredients Covered:

• Amino Acids

• Enzymes

• Probiotics and Prebiotics

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Organic Acid

• Carotenoids

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Process Types Covered:

• Batch Fermentation

• Aerobic Fermentation

• Continuous Fermentation

• Anaerobic Fermentation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

