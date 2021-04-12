Specialty Resins – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Specialty Resins Market is expected to reach $14.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Specialty Resins Market include Thermax Limited, Royal DSM, Arkema, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., International Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Emerald Performance Materials, Dow DuPont, BASF SE, Aldex Chemical Company Limited, and Radiant Color NV.
Increasing demand from the building & construction industry, a rise in the disposable income of consumers and an increase in the demand for specialty resins from the automotive industry are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of low-cost substituent is hampering the growth of the market.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-resins-market/request-sample
Specialty resins are high volume produced plastic at low cost. Specialty resins with higher functionality are often required for improvement of product performance in challenging applications. Most widely used type of specialty resin is an epoxy resin for composite material.
Based on the end-user, the automotive & transportation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this automotive industry relies heavily on coating technologies to protect critical auto components and impart a unique and stylish appearance.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-resins-market
By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the improvement in standards of living, rise in the disposable income of consumers, and an increase in urbanization.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-resins-market
Resin Types Covered:
• Vinyl
• Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)
• Polyamides
• Epoxy
Product Types Covered:
• Wear-Resistant Resin
• Water-Absorbing Resin
Sales Channels Covered:
• Distribution Channel
• Direct Channel
End Users Covered:
• Water Treatment
• Marine
• Aerospace
• Building & Construction
• Automotive & Transportation
• Electronics & Semiconductors
• Other End Users
Functions Covered:
• Insulation
• Protection
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: Send Email
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com