Nephropathic Cystinosis Treatment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Nephropathic Cystinosis Treatment Market is expected to reach $270.25 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nephropathic Cystinosis Treatment Market include AVROBIO, Inc, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Horizon Therapeutics, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc, Mylan, and Recordati Rare Diseases.

Emergence of patient assistance, helping hand programs for nephropathic cystinosis patients and rise in awareness regarding nephropathic cystinosis among people through various programs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of healthcare professionals is hampering the market growth.

Nephropathic cystinosis is a rare form of disease. It is an inherited (autosomal recessive) lysosomal storage disorder caused by defective transport of the amino acid cystine out of lysosomes. The stored cystine is poorly soluble and crystallizes within the lysosomes of many cell types, leading to widespread tissue and organ damage. Nephropathic cystinosis treatment comprises cysteamine depletion therapy with symptomatic treatment for the disease. At a severe stage, renal transplantation option is adopted.

Based on the treatment type, the therapy segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as better efficacy to cure symptoms, delayed renal transplantation, and novel therapy approaches being developed in recent times. The therapy segment is further sub-segmented into systemic depletion therapy and symptomatic therapy. Systemic depletion therapy is a more popular therapy due to being the only effective treatment option for nephropathic cystinosis.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due owing to comparatively higher diagnosed patient population for nephropathic cystinosis in the region, availability of U.S. FDA approved products, and research funding for new treatment approaches. For instance, as per Cystinosis Research Network (CRN), cystinosis affects an estimated 2,000 people worldwide with just over 600 of those diagnosed living in the U.S.

Treatment Types Covered:

• Renal Transplantation

• Therapy

Applications Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Specialty/Retail Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

