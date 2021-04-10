Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market include AM Hydro, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Argus Controls System Ltd, Backyard Aquaponics, Better Grow Hydro, Colorado Aquaponics, ECF Farmsystems, General Hydroponics, GreenTech Agro LLC, Hydrodynamics International, Hydrofarm, LivinGreen, My Aquaponics, Nelson & Pade Inc, and Pegasus Agriculture.

Some of the factors such as increasing emphasis on food security and higher yields as compared with traditional farming are propelling the market growth. However, high cost of operations is hampering the market growth.

Aquaponics & hydroponics systems and equipments can be defined as a process of cultivation of plants and water animals. Hydroponics can be defined as growing of plants without the usage of soil but with added nutrients whereas aquaponics can be defined as integration of aquaculture and hydroponics where the waste from aquatic animals provide nutrients to plants and the plants naturally cleans or filter the water for aquatic animals.

Based on the equipment, the irrigation systems segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The hydroponic systems use drip irrigation which helps the plants to receive a balanced solution of nutrients.

By geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Farmers and state government state bodies are investing in innovative farming solutions which are aiding the growth of this market region.

Equipments Covered:

• Aeration Systems

• Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Irrigation Systems

• LED Grow Lights

Systems Covered:

• Deep-Water Culture Systems

• Ebb & Flow Systems

• Media Filled Grow Beds

• Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT)

Produces Covered:

• Vegetable

• Fish

• Fruits

• Herbs

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

