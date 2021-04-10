Full-body Scanners – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Full-body Scanners Market is expected to reach $711.15 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Full-body Scanners Market include Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc, Iscon Imaging, Inc, Safran Morpho, CST Digital Communication (Pty) Limited, Nuctech Co Ltd, Smith Group PLC, Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, 3F Advanced Systems, Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Rapiscan Systems Limited, Adani Systems Inc, Braun and Company Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz, Evolv Technology, Inc, Canon U.S.A., Inc, L-3 Technologies, Inc., Millivision Technologies, Xeku Corporation, Westminster International Ltd and OD Security.

Increased drug trafficking at transit hubs and decrease in passenger processing time are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high procurement and operational costs are hampering the market growth.

Full-body scanners have gained traction in wide range of security and transportation applications by security and law enforcement agencies. A range of technologies have been used for preventing counterfeit thefts, terrorism activities, and detect drug trafficking. The demand for full body scanners in airports, railways stations, and seaports to scan passengers around the world has spurred on the opportunities for companies in the full-body scanners market. They may be X-ray, and Millimeter Wave, and allow manual or automatic detection.

Based on the output, the dual view segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to dual view scanners have higher efficiency compared to single view scanners since they generate two images that can be used to detect contraband inside the body. The second image in dual view scanners presents a clearer picture of the torso and can be used to identify contraband smuggled inside organs or body cavities.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the changing demographics and an increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region.

Technologies Covered:

• Millimeter Wave Scanner

• X-ray Scanner

Detections Covered:

• Automatic

• Manual

Products Covered:

• Vehicle-mounted Scanner

• Ground-mounted Scanner

Outputs Covered:

• Dual View

• Single View

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Systems Covered:

• 3D Body Scanners

• Image Processing & Modelling

End Users Covered:

• Critical Infrastructure Protection

• Traffic and Transportation

• Industrial

• Public Sector

• Medical

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

