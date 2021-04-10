Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is expected to reach $1,114.12 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market include Baker Hughes Inc, Banweaver, Fotech Solutions Ltd, Future Fiber Technologies Ltd, Halliburton Co, Hifi Enginnering Inc, Northrop Grumman, Omnisens SA, Qintiq Group PLC, Schlumberger Limited, Silixa Ltd, Synet Optics and Ziebel.

Growing deployment of DAS systems in oil & gas industry due to digitization and increasing adoption of DAS systems for perimeter and border surveillance are the major factors driving the market growth. However, Technical issues and cost constraints associated with deployment of optical fiber cables and interrogators is restraining the market growth. Moreover, Inherent advantages of DAS systems leading to use in new and unconventional applications would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Distributed acoustic sensing is an advanced sensing technology that measures the acoustic data continuously in real-time along the entire length of a fiber optic cable. Unlike traditional sensors that rely on discrete sensors measuring at pre-determined points, this type of sensing does not rely upon stationary manufactured sensors but also utilizes the optical fiber.

Based on end user, the oil & gas (Oilfield services and pipeline integrity) segment is likely to have a huge demand. In the oil & gas industry, well monitoring using DAS systems provide significant benefits in optimizing and maximizing the production of both offshore and inland oilfields.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. With huge investments in developing infrastructure in the fast-growing developing nations such as China and India in the region, the market presents a huge potential for the implementation of DAS systems.

Wave Types Covered:

• Transverse Wave

• Longitudinal Wave

Types Covered:

• Distributed Acoustic Sensing Principle

• Distributed Acoustic Sensing Interrogator

Fiber Types Covered:

• Multimode Fiber

• Single-Mode Fiber

Components Covered:

• Visualization Software

• Services

• Hardware

End Users Covered:

• Telecommunication

• Security & Surveillance

• Power & Utility

• Environmental & Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Military

• Oil & Gas

• Other End Users

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

