Agriculture Biologicals Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market is expected to reach $2,395.93 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market include Biotecnologie BT, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd, Laus GmbH, Bionema Limited, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE , Syntech Research, Staphyt S.A, Anadiag Group and I2L Research.

Adoption of agricultural biologicals in developing countries, and increasing trade of organic fertilizers are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of conducting product trials is hampering the market growth.

Agricultural biologicals testing refer to various types of tests such as efficacy, toxicity, stability, and microbiological analyses that are conducted on agricultural biologicals like biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants. Agricultural biologicals comprise natural products developed particularly for the purpose of crop production.

Based on the end user, the biological product manufacturers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing manufacture of products in the agricultural sector that comply with the government regulations. In addition, manufacturers use these services to test for efficacy, toxicity, regulatory compliance, as well as the effect on non-target organisms, successive crops, and adjacent crops.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of biological agricultural products such as biostimulants and biofertilizers in the region. The stringent regulations imposed on chemical agrochemicals in various countries of this region have encouraged consumers to shift from the traditional pesticides to less toxic biological products.

Product Types Covered:

• Biofertilizers

• Biopesticides

• Biostimulants

Applications Covered:

• Regulatory

• Field Support

• Analytical

End Users Covered:

• Government Agencies

• Biological Product Manufacturers

• Outsourced Contract Research Organization

• Plant Breeders

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

