Electric Motors- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric Motors Market is expected to reach $225.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Motor include ABB Group , AMETEK, Inc, Aquion Energy, Inc, ARC Systems, Inc, Asmo Co., Ltd, Brook Crompton UK Ltd, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon Motors AG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company.

Rising demand for energy-efficient and low-cost maintenance motors and increasing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems among residential, commercial, and industrial end users are driving the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material from china is restraining the market growth.

Electric motor is a mechanical device that is utilized in the conversion of electricity into mechanical energy. Electric generator functions are same as electric generator. An electric motor operates on the principles of electromagnetism and these principles exhibit that during the presence of electric current in a magnetic field, force is applied. Motors are utilized in an expansive range of diverse applications, such as hybrid cars, electric vehicles, appliances, power tools, and fans. Motors come with various working parts so as to keep on rotating and providing power continuously.

By rotor type, inner rotor segment held significant growth during the forecast period as the motors are used in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries for robotics, Computer numerical control (CNC) machines, automatic door openers, and metal cutting and forming machine applications. These applications need motors that can carry out fast acceleration and deceleration of speed, offer high starting torque, have reversible action capability, and are compact.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global electric motor market during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, the countries in the region moving toward internet-based industrial operations in each sector. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of automobiles in the world.

Products Covered:

• Alternative Current (AC)

• Direct Current (DC)

• Hermetic Motors

Voltage Ranges Covered:

• 9 V & Below

• 10-20 V

• 21-60 V

• 60 V & Above

Rotor Types Covered:

• Inner Rotor

• Outer Rotor

Power Ratings Covered:

• <1 KW

• 1-2.2 KW

• 2.2-375 KW

• >375 KW

Weights Covered:

• Low Weight Motors

• Medium Weight Motors

• High Weight Motor

Magnet Type Covered:

• Ferrite Magnets

• Neodymium (NdFeB)

• Samarium Cobalt (SmCo5 and Sm2Co17)

Efficiency Classes Covered:

• IE1 (Standard Efficiency) Class Motors

• IE2 (High Efficiency) Class Motors

• IE3 (Premium Efficiency) Class Motors

• IE4 Class Motors

• Below IE1 (Standard Efficiency) Class Motors

Speeds Covered:

• Low-Speed Electric Motors (Less Than 1,000 RPM)

• Medium-Speed Electric Motors (1,001-25,000 RPM)

• High-Speed Electric Motors (25,001-75,000 RPM)

• Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors (Greater Than 75,001 RPM)

Output Capacity’s Covered:

• Low Voltage Motors

• Medium Voltage Motors

• High Voltage Motors

Output Powers Covered:

• Integral Horsepower (IHP) Output (Above 1HP)

• Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Output (Up to 1HP)

Applications Covered:

• Pumps

• Compressor

• General Machinery

• Centrifugal Machinery

• Household Appliances

End Users Covered:

• Industrial Machinery

• Residential

• Commercial & Service Sector

• Agriculture

• Aerospace & Transportation

• Motor Vehicles

• Heating, Ventilating, and Cooling Equipment (HVAC)

• Electrical Appliances

• Marine

• Robotics

• Automobile

• Defense

• Process Industries

• Hybrid Industries or Batch Processing Industries

• Discrete Industries

• Automotive

• Construction

Motors Covered:

• Traction Motors

• Small DC (Direct Current) Motors for Automotive

• Small DC (Direct Current) Motors for Railways and Aerospace Applications

Sales Channels Covered:

• OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

