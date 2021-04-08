Smart Airports – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Smart Airports Market is expected to reach $11.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Airports Market include Amadeus IT Group SA, Ascent Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Daifuku North America Holding Company, Ericsson AB, Gentrack, Honeywell Building Solutions, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A, NEC Corporation of America, NICE Systems Ltd., QinetiQ Group PLC, Raytheon Company, Sabre, Inc., Scarabee, Selex ES S.P.A, Siemens AG, SITA SA, Thales S.A. and Wipro Ltd.

Growing use of self-service technologies, increasing focus on customer-centric approaches and the rising need for real-time information are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of regulations and common standards for blockchain technology is restraining the market growth.

Smart airport is a concept to bring advance solutions with a purpose to improve the capacity and systems such as communication, security, baggage control, checking and other functions with minimal timeframe.

Based on solution, the airside segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of smart applications for airside operations in recent years. By effectively utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, airports have the potential to greatly decrease the wait time for passengers and address some of the most frequently faced problems, such as flight delays, lost bags, and customer service issues.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the development of infrastructure, rising tourism, and growing business among different countries in the region.

Platforms Covered:

• Hardware Systems

• Data Management

Types Covered:

• Airport 2.0

• Airport 3.0

• Airport 4.0

Airport Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Services Covered:

• Smart Transport & Parking Services (Trip Concierge)

• Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services

• Smart Workplace Services

• Smart Airport Processes

• Smart Business to Business Services

Solutions Covered:

• Airside

• Terminal Side

• Landside

Technologies Covered:

• Air/Ground Traffic Control

• Communication Systems

• Endpoint Devices

• Passenger, Cargo, & Baggage Ground Handling Control

• Security Systems

Applications Covered:

• Aeronautical

• Non-Aeronautical

• Core Applications

• Business Applications

Products Covered:

• Communication & Network Systems

• Endpoint Devices

• Data Storage

• Software & Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Military

• Civilian

End Markets Covered:

• Implementation

• Upgrades & Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

