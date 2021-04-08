Passenger Boarding Bridges – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Passenger Boarding Bridges Market is expected to reach $759.30 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Passenger Boarding Bridges Market include ThyssenKrupp AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., FMT Aircraft AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Shinmaywa Industries Ltd, Ameribridge, Inc., Adelte Group, Hubner Gmbh & Co. Kg, Aviramp Ltd, Deerns Groep BV, and Aeromobiles Pte Ltd.

High demand for large aircraft, growing number of green field and brown field airport project are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high procurement and operational costs for low-cost airlines are restraining the market growth.

The passenger boarding bridge (PBB) is also known as an aerobridge. It is a suspended, movable tunnel that extends from airport to aircraft. This enables the passengers to board efficiently and conveniently. These benefit the passenger to travel safely from the airport terminal to aircraft and protect them from weather conditions.

Based on the elevation system, the electro-mechanical segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period as it has witnessed major innovations which have increased the efficiency and reliability of electro-mechanical passenger boarding bridges.

By geography, North America is expected grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increased demand for passenger boarding bridge from airports and seaports of around the region. Several countries in the region have passed regulations to reduce emissions from airports completely. As such, airports in those countries are opting for passenger boarding bridges instead of mobile passenger stairs.

Foundations Covered:

• Fixed

• Moveable

Point of Sales Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Product Types Covered:

• C Apron Drive

• Commuter Bridges

• Nose-Loader Bridges

• T-Bridges

• Over-the-Wing Bridges

Structures Covered:

• Glass-Walled

• Steel-Walled

• Glass-Steel-Walled

Docking Types Covered:

• Manual

• Intelligent

Elevation Systems Covered:

• Hydraulic

• Electro-Mechanical

Models Covered:

• Tunnel

• Other Models

Applications Covered:

• Airport

• Seaport

• Small Aircraft

• Medium Aircraft

• Large Aircraft

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

