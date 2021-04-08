Database Encryption – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Database Encryption Market is expected to reach $5,013.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Database Encryption Market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., EMC Corporation, Gemalto, IBM Corporation, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc and Win Magic Inc.

Growing demand for cloud-based database, availability of flexible encryption software and need of organizations to comply with regulatory standards are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost encryption solutions are restraining the market growth.

Database encryption refers to using encryption techniques to convert plain text data on database into ciphertext to secure the integrity of enterprise database. Database security, a major concern for enterprises, primarily consists of access control and database encryption. Access control systems have been widely implemented for database security which is not the case with database encryption.

Based on the application, the government and public sectors segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising utilization of database encryption solution by government entities and enterprises.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period as most of the small and medium sized enterprises in this region are integrating technology which is leading to the requirement of efficient database encryption software.

Types Covered:

• Application- Level Encryption

• Client-Side Encryption

• Column-Level Encryption

• Database Management System (DBMS)-Level Encryption

• File-System Encryption

• Indexing Encrypted Data

• Key Management

• Transparent Encryption

Deployments Covered:

• On Premises

• Cloud

Encryption Methods Covered:

• Hashing

• Symmetric Method

• Asymmetric Method

Operational Models Covered:

• Data-at-Rest

• Data-in-Motion

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government & Public Sectors

• Healthcare

• Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

• Retail and E-commerce

Attack Types Covered:

• Database Operational Model

• Attack Comprising Security

End Users Covered:

• Small and Medium Sized Businesses

• Enterprises

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

