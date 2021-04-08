Natural Sweeteners – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Natural Sweeteners Market is expected to reach $5.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Natural Sweeteners Market include Ajinomoto Co., American Sugar Rening Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc., Cargill Inc., GLG Lifetech, Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Sunwin Stevia International, Symrise AG, Tate & Lyle Plc. and Wilmar International Ltd.

Increase in health consciousness among the consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices, rise in demand for natural sweeteners due to the increase in consumer inclination toward natural products, and increasing demand for sugar alternatives in various applications in the food & beverage industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, ambiguity related to health issues caused due to over consumption of natural sweeteners is restraining the market growth.

Natural sweeteners are the substances that provide a sweet taste to food and beverages. They are widely used as an alternative to artificial sweeteners. These sweeteners are widely used by geriatric population and aging, especially when they are following exercise and diets.

Based on end user, the food & beverage segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to the large consumption of sugar to offer a sweetening taste in an array of food & beverage products. With the growing demand for newer products from the end-consumers, food & beverage manufacturers have been innovating and developing an array of products, including various natural sweeteners.

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the change in the lifestyle of customers and the increase in health consciousness among them.

Types Covered:

• Agave

• Erythritol

• Mannitol

• Monk Fruit

• Raw Honey

• Sorbitol

• Stevia

• Sweet Proteins

• Xylitol

• Date Sugar

• Other Types

Product Types Covered:

• High-Intensity Sweeteners

• Low-Intensity Sweeteners

Forms Covered:

• Solid/Crystals

• Liquid

• Powder

Sweeteners Covered:

• Caloric Sweeteners

• Low & No-calorie Sweeteners

End Users Covered:

• Business-to-Business (B2B)

• Business-to-Customer (B2C)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

