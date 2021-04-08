Fin Field-Effect Transistor (FinFET) Technology – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Fin Field-Effect Transistor (FinFET) Technology Market is expected to reach $589.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 48.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fin Field-Effect Transistor (FinFET) Technology Market include GlobalFoundries, HiSilicon, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Samsung Electronics, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation, Arm Holdings Plc., Huawei, Apple Inc, Broadcom Inc, NVIDIA, Atomera, Inc, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Xilinx.

Some of the factors such as the growing interest for superior chipsets with vast applications and the growing market of mobile and consumer electronics are propelling the market growth. However, the complex process in FinFET designing is limiting the market growth.

FinFET refers to Fin Field Effect transistor, is a variety of “3D” transistor or a non-planar, used to design modern processors. Excellent control is provided from the three sides of the channel as the gate is wrapped around the channel and the device current of the FinFet can be increased by increasing the width of the channel. It uses a conducting channel to create a thin silicon structure, designed like a fin, which is a gate electrode. A fin-shaped electrode permits multiple gates to work on a single transistor.

Based on the product, the system-on-chip (SoC) segment is estimated to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from varied products such as smartphones, video decoders, media devices, and digital signal processors. Apart from its small size, the system on a chip (SoC) provides various benefits such as it consumes less power, has better performance, requires less space, and it is more reliable than multi-chip systems.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growth of the consumer electronics sector and rapid advancements towards these devices such as headsets, projectors, and many others with smart connectivity along with the growth of smart wearable electronics devices and on-body smart garments.

Products Covered:

• Central Processing Unit (CPU)

• Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

• Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

• System-On-Chip (SoC)

• Network Processors

Technologies Covered:

• 3NM

• 5NM

• 7NM

• 10NM

• 14NM

• 15NM

• 16NM

• 20NM

• 22NM

Types Covered:

• Shorted Gate (SG)

• Independent Gate (IG)

• Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) FinFETS

• Bulk FinFETS

End Users Covered:

• Internet of Things (IoT)/Consumer Electronics

• Automotive Industries

• Cloud Server/High-End Networks

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

