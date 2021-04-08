Healthcare Fabrics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market is expected to reach $31.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Fabrics Market include Freudenberg Group, Architex International, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Knoll, Inc, Designtex, Herman Miller, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc, Jaden fabrics, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Brentani Inc., Arc-Com, Welspun India Ltd, Carnegie Fabrics, LLC, Berry Global Inc., Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Herculite, and Eximius Incorporation.

Growing need for better and convenient wound dressing material and the increasing use of non-woven fabrics in the healthcare industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of alternative products is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-fabrics-market/request-sample

Healthcare fabrics are particularly manufactured for various applications in medical applications. Healthcare fabrics are primarily designed for reducing the risk of contamination and the spread of infections and diseases on the fabric. Healthcare fabrics can be produced by various fibers such as polypropylene, polyamide, polyester, viscose, and others. The fibers used in the healthcare industry should possess antimicrobial, fire-resistant, non-allergic, and non-carcinogenic properties. These fabrics are produced using technologies such as weaving, non-weaving, and knitting.

Based on the fabric type, the non-woven fabrics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its strength, softness, comfort, stretchability, cost, and high absorbing ability of liquids. These fabrics have good properties for heat setting, excellent elasticity, high wet strength, and good features for draping. These fabrics also maintain physical properties under wet conditions and are resistant to changes in humidity. It is used in gowns, masks, and drapes for medical and surgical uses.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-fabrics-market

By geography, Europe is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the high expenditure on healthcare, increased purchasing power, and increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products that are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/healthcare-fabrics-market

Fabric Types Covered:

• Non-Woven Fabrics

• Woven Fabrics

• Knitted Fabrics

• Braided

Raw Materials Covered:

• Cotton

• Polyamide

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Viscose

• Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

• Implantable Material

• Non-Implantable Material

• Extracorporeal Devices

• Hygiene Products

• Dressing Products

• Clothing

• Blanket & Bedding

• Privacy Curtains

• Wall Coverings

• Upholstery and Wearables

• Wound Care Material

• Bandaging & Pressure Garment

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Nursing Homes

• Private Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/