Retail Point of Sale – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Retail Point of Sale Market is expected to reach $45.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Retail Point of Sale Market include Castels Technology, Cegid, Centerm, Diebold Nixdorf, Elavon, Epicor, HP, Ingenico, Intuit, NCR, NEC, Newland Payment Technology, PAX Global Technology, Posiflex Technology, SAP, Shopify, Toshiba TEC, Verifone, and Zebra Technologies.

Growing interest in non-cash transactions among consumers and enhanced service delivery are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, data security concerns and lack of standardization are hampering the market growth.

A point of sale (POS) is a place where a customer implements the payment for goods or services and where sales taxes may become payable. A POS system is the hardware and software used to record the financial transactions of a retail store. A POS transaction may occur in person or online, with receipts generated either in print or electronically. The retail point of sale system will help to streamline business operations, enhance the customer experience, and help to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Based on the end user, the grocery stores segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because grocery stores have some tough competition and large chain supermarkets use technology to make their jobs easier. A POS system helps manage the grocery stores and makes checkouts quicker and also helps better organize the business and meet customer expectations.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing customer base because of the mounting prominence of SMEs, coupled with the reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO), booming retail sector, and emerging infrastructures.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Products Covered:

• Mobile Point of Sale (POS)

• Fixed Point of Sale (POS)

End Users Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Discount Stores

• Gas Stations

• Grocery Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

