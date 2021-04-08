E-Bike – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global E-Bike Market is expected to reach $82.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the E-Bike Market include Panasonic Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch, Shimano Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Accell Group N.V, Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Some of the factors such as stringent emission norms imposed by the government and rising concern regarding traffic congestion are propelling the market growth. However, international trade policies and regulations are hampering market growth.

An electric bike (E-Bike) is a bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle with an incorporated electric motor for propulsion. It is either partly assisted by peddling or propelled through electric power. Various kinds of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes that produce power to completely drive the bike using the throttle.

Based on the mode, the pedal assist mode segment is estimated to have a huge demand during the forecast period as different taxi service providers are looking forward to applying pedal-assist bikes in place of two-wheeler ride-sharing which would be extremely cost-effective. The governments in the developing cities are encouraging taxi service providers to implement more facilities that would prove to be beneficial to the environment, by giving them tax benefits. This move by the government and service providers would help to reduce traffic and curb vehicular emission.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as China plays a crucial role by contributing largely in terms of revenue because China has launched various initiatives for green transportation and has strict regulations regarding emissions that drive the market.

Speeds Covered:

• Up to 25 KMPH

• 25-45 KMPH

Usages Covered:

• Cargo

• City/Urban

• Trekking (E-Mountain Bikes (E-MTB))

• Cruise

• Racing

Motors Covered:

• Mid Motor

• Hub Motor Location

Classes Covered:

• Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec)

• Class II (Throttle)

• Class III (Speed Pedelec)

Battery Types Covered:

• Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

• Lithium-Ion Polymer

• Lead Acid

• Sealed Lead Acid

• Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMh)

• Nickel Cadmium

Components Covered:

• Battery

• Brake System

• Crank Gear

• Electric Motor

• Frame with Fork

• Wheel

Modes Covered:

• Pedal Assist Mode

• Throttle-Assisted (Power-On-Demand)

• Scooter or Motorcycle

Battery Powers Covered:

• Under 750W

• Over 750W

Designs Covered:

• Foldable

• Non-Foldable

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

