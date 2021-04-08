Military Biometrics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Military Biometrics Market is expected to reach $15,333.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Military Biometrics Market include BIO-Key International, Inc., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., M2SYS Technology, HID Global Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Aware, Inc., Safran S.A., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, Corvus Integration, Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., ZKTECO Cp., Ltd., Precise Biometrics, and Idemia.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in the number of illegal migrations, rising adoption of iris recognition biometric systems for military applications, increasing focus on biometric technology for security in response to rising threat on national security, growing terrorism activities, growing security concern, and high refugee incursion. However, protecting biometric data from cyber-attack is restricting the market growth.

A biometrics system uses a reader, a related software, and a database to compare, and provides a high degree of accuracy and security. Military Biometrics system consists of fingerprint, and facial recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition, and vein recognition are also rapidly gaining importance with governments across the world. The threat to the security of the nation is increased with an increase in the number of illegal migrants. Border security is a very crucial part of the nation’s security. Hence the demand for military biometric systems has increased to strengthen border security.

By recognition type, the iris recognition segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to various ongoing developments may lead to the growth of iris recognition in the coming years. Iris recognition is the process of making use of visible and near-infrared light, in order to take a high-contrast photograph of the iris of a person. Making use of iris recognition is likely to help law enforcement users to confirm the identity of a suspect by matching their iris scan results against a stored database of suspect images. Various advantages of iris recognition, such as fast and accurate recognition and the possibility of recognition during the dark, may lead to iris recognition being increasingly used in the near future. The necessity of biometric applications has increased in recent years, and in the coming years, militaries, worldwide, may widely adopt iris recognition.

On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing developments in terms of military biometrics. The US military is also heavily investing in the development of a biometric identification system, which is likely to replace traditional passwords for web users. The US military has also signed a deal with West Point for the development of cognitive fingerprints, which make use of behavioural traits and not fingerprints to determine the identity of the individual. Biometric Enabled Intelligence or BEI is now the major trend, which is being followed by the US military. Additionally, the United States is also in the process of developing DNA and voice biometric technologies for the military.

Recognition Types Covered:

• Facial Recognition

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Iris Recognition

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Airborne

• Land Based

• Naval

End Users Covered:

• Civil

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

