Sales Performance Management – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Sales Performance Management Market is expected to reach $4.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sales Performance Management include SAP, Ascent Cloud, Anaplan, Axtria, Beqom, CellarStone, Inc, Gryphon Networks, Incentive Solutions, NICE, Optymyze, Oracle, Performio, Salesforce, SalesScreen, Varicent.

Rising demand for metric-driven sales tools and increasing enterprise mobility to increase agent engagement and performance are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of sales performance management and data security risk are restraining the market growth.

Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to decrease the processing time and error at a significant rate. This tool helps in tracking the opportunities created and the number of client conversations made by a respective salesperson. It also offers extensive analytics associated with business evaluation and sales anticipation, which are crucial for business development and forecast sales.

By deployment type, on-premise segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to high demand for customizing solutions as per business requirements, especially among large enterprises and companies having data security and privacy concerns. On-premises deployment model is mostly preferred by large organizations with diverse data and design requirements and sufficient sales personnel.

By geography, North America region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to strong economic landscape, early adoption of advanced technologies, high digital adoption at workplaces to improve business processes, and high technology awareness. Furthermore, the region constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have fairly adopted SPM solutions, besides incorporating advanced technologies.

Components Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

• Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITeS)

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunications

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

